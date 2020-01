U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that discussions had already begun on a “Phase 2” U.S.-China trade deal, hours after Washington and Beijing signed an initial trade pact that defused some tensions but left some major issues unresolved, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We’ve already begun discussions on a Phase 2 deal,” Pence said in an interview with Fox Business Network. He gave no further details.

