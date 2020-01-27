IMF says Kuwait's economic growth slowed to 0.7% in 2019

27 January 2020 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said growth in Kuwait’s non-oil sector had strengthened in 2019 but lower oil prices and output cuts weighed on its oil sector, resulting in overall economic growth of about 0.7% in 2019, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

That was down from growth of 1.2% in 2018, the fund said in a statement describing its preliminary findings at the end of an official visit to the country.

Non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand 3% and inflation could pick up to 1.8% this year, it also said.

