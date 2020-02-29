Trump ready to meet with leaders of Russia, China, Britain, France to discuss arms control

President of the United States Donald Trump is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as with the leaders of China, Britain and France to discuss the issue of arms control, Reuters reported on Saturday citing a high-ranking official in the US administration, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The United States will use this opportunity to bring both Russia and China into the international arms control framework and head off a costly arms race," the news agency quoted its unnamed source as saying.

The source, who spoke with Reuters on condition of anonymity, also said that "The president has made clear that he is ready to meet with any world leader at any time to advance US national security interests."

"The United States will work with the other P5 countries to develop and organize such a meeting," the official from the US administration said.

The White House has not yet responded to a request from TASS to comment on this information.