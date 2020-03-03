Trump presses U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his call for the U.S. central bank to lower interest rates, tweeting that the Federal Reserve has been “slow to act” and should be more aggressive, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Trump’s comments did not mention the ongoing coronavirus outbreak but come as investors continued to fret following last week’s global market slide amid the outbreak and looked toward a possible global interest rate cut.
