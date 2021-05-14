Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 bln, beats estimates
Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, on Friday reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit amid the work-from-home trend spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic that has stoked demand for electronic devices, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the world's biggest contract electronics maker said January-March net profit surged to T$28.2 billion ($1 billion) from T$2.1 billion in a pandemic-hit first quarter a year earlier, beating an average forecast of T$24.41 billion compiled from 11 analysts' estimates by Refinitiv.
Latest
A year ago, different music was played in Shusha, other actions were taking place here - President Aliyev
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from gala concert of “Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO)