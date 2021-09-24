Tennessee supermarket shooting leaves 2 dead, including gunman, 12 injured

US 24 September 2021 01:30 (UTC+04:00)
One person was killed and at least 12 were injured when a lone gunman opened fire on Thursday at a supermarket in suburban Memphis, Tennessee, before the suspect was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, the police chief said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Law enforcement officers swarmed to the scene just after the shooting unfolded at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, and began helping victims and others found hiding inside the supermarket, chief Dale Lane told reporters.

"We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices," Lane said.

The gunman, who was believed to have acted alone, was found dead in a parking lot outside the store, Lane said. Local media reported the suspect's body was discovered inside his vehicle.

