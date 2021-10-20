U.S. remains prepared to engage with DPRK after missile test: White House

The White House said on Tuesday that the United States remains prepared to engage with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) after its latest missile test, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday that the DPRK had fired a short-range ballistic missile into the eastern waters. DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported early Wednesday local time that the country test-fired a new-type submarine-launched ballistic missile on Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a daily briefing that the United States condemns the missile launch while noting "these launches also underscore the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy."

"Our offer remains to meet anywhere, any time without preconditions. We're also closely consulting with allies in this," she added. "We remain prepared to engage in diplomacy with the DPRK."