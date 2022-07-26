U.S. reports nearly 3,000 monkeypox cases

Nearly 3,000 confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported in the United States, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

New York had the most cases, with 900, followed by California with 356 and Florida with 247, CDC data showed.

Health experts said given the testing bottlenecks in the United States, monkeypox cases are likely being undercounted.

The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Saturday.