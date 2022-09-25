U.S. CIA's in-house museum adds new spy exhibits

They like to call it 'the greatest museum you'll never see,' Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tucked away in the corridors of its Langley, Virginia, headquarters, the revamped Central Intelligence Agency museum – while still closed to the public – is revealing some newly declassified artifacts from the spy agency's most storied operations since its founding 75 years ago.

Top among them: a slightly more than foot-long (30.5 cm)scale model of the compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, that was used to brief President Joe Biden before the drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri just two months ago.

"It's very unusual for something to get declassified that quickly," said Janelle Neises, the museum's deputy director.

"We use our artifacts to tell our stories. It's a way to be really honest and transparent about the CIA, which is sometimes hard," said Neises, who joined the museum's director Robert Byer on Saturday in leading a media on a tour of renovated exhibits.

The items, some of which are available to view online, are part of a broader effort to expand public outreach and recruitment by the legendary but secretive agency, known as much in some quarters for its scandals as for intelligence successes.