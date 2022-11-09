Will North Carolina stay “red” in midterm elections? (PHOTO)

RALEIGH, U.S., November 9. At the Senate level North Carolina will be “red”, Joe Czabovsky, Associate Professor at the Hussman school of Journalism and Media, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told Trend November 8 during debrief on the midterm election day.

“North Carolina is getting a little more “red” than most other states. So if Republicans do just a little better than in 2020, you will see that North Caroline will stay “red”. It actually requires Democrats to have a better night than normal for North Carolina to be the state that switches,” he explained.

What Republicans think?

Stephen E. Xavier, running for Wake County Soil and Water Supervisor, who has joined the Wake GOP’s official election night watch party of Christine Villaverde (Wake County Republican Party) on November 8, told Trend, the Republicans turnout in Wake county is high.

“I am very excited about these elections. We have a very strong Democrat presence in Wake County, but we have a lot of Republicans’ turnout. So we’re very optimistic. I think a lot of Republicans having big turnout today is really referendum against Democrats, who have taken over the school systems, and done terrible things. They’ve taken over law enforcement, crime is up, inflation is up, gas, food prices are up. I think all those things will lead democrats to vote for republicans. Some states are following the policy that don’t support the people who voted for them. As a result you see dramatic increases in crime and violence, inflation, gas prices worldwide. So it is not really democratic or republican issue, it is a class issue,” he said.

Rob Baumgart, candidate for Raleigh City Council District D, told Trend that he believes Republicans have more chances to win in North Carolina.

“It is my first time running and I am very optimistic. I am a conservative, so to put conservative on a City Council would be a good thing. We have more chances to win in North Carolina now, because maybe the voting of two years ago wasn’t the right decision taking into account the inflation, high gas prices. I am not sure, but I would like to believe that Republicans will deal better with these issues. We tend to have conservative values and are frugal with money, most of us come from small business backgrounds, so we understand how business works and how we can fix it,” he added.

Harley Cooper, a volunteer for the election, said she is optimistic about Republicans success in these elections.

“I am here for the Republican party, I am celebrating the night, because I think we’re going to have a big win. People are so upset about the thighs that are going on right now. We have high gas prices, I could go on and on. It is too much. I hope Republicans will do better to deal with economic problems, because if they don’t they’ll be in trouble,” she said.

What do voters say?

Bryan Geels, who has come today to cast a ballot, said voting is important, because people fight for their rights.

“Everyone has a right to select their leaders. The power should be at the state, local level, and right now we are seeing a lot of executive orders making and enforcing a law, which is not constitutional. So, the power should be back to the state local level. Small business practices may be applied at the government level,” he said.

Another voter Galina said she is not happy with what’s going on in the county and is doing her part to chance it in a democratic way.

“I don’t belong to any political party. I am not happy with the way how my tax money is spent. I think it should be more conservative. It is not government’s money, it is people’s money. I am not happy with all this cancelling mode,” she said.