US tests prototype air-launched hypersonic missile - Pentagon

The US has conducted the first test of a full prototype air-launched hypersonic missile, the press service of the Florida-based Eglin Air Force Base said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The launch of the AGM-183A missile was made by a B-52 Stratofortress bomber, and is part of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon program.

"This test was the first launch of a full prototype operational missile. Previous test events focused on proving the booster performance," the statement said.

It said that following the launch the missile reached hypersonic speeds greater than five times the speed of sound, completed its flight path and detonated in the terminal area.

"Indications show that all objectives were met," the statement said.