Five dead after shooting attack at downtown bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky

Five people were killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting attack on Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, the city's police department said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Shortly after confirming the attack, police said the shooter was dead, without giving further details. It was unclear whether the death toll of five included the shooter, who police described as either a current or former employee of the bank.

Police were still trying to determine whether the shooter shot himself or was shot by police, Paul Humphrey, a Louisville Metro Police Department deputy chief, told reporters.

Police said they responded within minutes to reports of an attacker at about 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) at a branch of the Old National Bank, near Slugger Field baseball stadium in the city's downtown.

At least two police officers were among the eight wounded; two of the wounded, including one of the officers, were in critical condition at a hospital.