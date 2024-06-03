Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Trump may be nominated as candidate in US election regardless of court's decision

US Materials 3 June 2024 06:48 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Donald Trump / Facebook

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Former US President Donald Trump will be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate on July 11, regardless of the New York court's decision, Republican National Committee co-chair and Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said, Trend reports.

"We are ready for anything. <...> We are nominating Donald Trump as the candidate of the Republican Party. In the end, this is what really matters," she said.

Lara Trump added that the “final verdict” will be made by American citizens on November 5. She called on the former president's supporters to be calm and protest by voting for Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

