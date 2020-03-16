Azerbaijan to prepare vaccinations against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

It is necessary to prepare brochures and booklets on the methods of protection and treatment of coronavirus and to regularly inform people, said vice president of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), director of the ANAS Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, academician Irada Huseynova.

She made the remarks during an educational roundtable on the fight against coronovirus held at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology.

Huseynova said that Azerbaijan has specialists with in-depth knowledge in the field of the genome, structure and origin of this virus, as well as the preparation of vaccines. She noted that it is necessary to further expand the research in this direction.

With the help of scientific knowledge it will be easy to deal with serious diseases and pandemics, added Huseynova.

She noted that serious measures are currently underway to prevent coronavirus and to prepare vaccinations.