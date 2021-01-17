Turkic peoples to revive liberated Azerbaijani lands in spiritual and cultural field - TURKSOY Sec-Gen

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

It is difficult to convey the feeling when one sees how the civilization, created by the Azerbaijani people over the centuries, died here as result of Armenian occupation, Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov, who is in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city as part of the delegation of TURKSOY and the Turkic Council, told Trend on Jan. 17.

“Passing by the fertile lands, I thought that just as after a drought these fertile lands await rain, so this land awaits its poems, its architectural structures that have been created here for centuries,” Kaseinov added. “Having united, we, all Turkic peoples, will give these lands a new life, we will revive these lands spiritually and culturally on an economic and financial basis. We must all do this together."