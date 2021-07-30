Mine clearance continues on Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan cleared an area of ​​about 3,500 hectares from mines and unexploded ordnance, Head of the Department of the agency Idris Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

He stressed that de-mining work continues in all the liberated territories.

"Up until now, more than 20,000 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized. At present, de-mining operations are carried out using mechanical means, as well as specially trained dogs," Ismayilov said.

For information, the mine clearance work is being conducted in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation following the 44-day second Karabakh war that took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.