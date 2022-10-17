Ambassador of Ukraine talks in connection with anniversary of Ganja's missile attack

GANJA, Azerbaijan, October 17. What we saw after the missile attack on Ganja city by Armenian Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War terrifies us to this day, Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky told reporters in Ganja, Trend reports

"It's impossible to set a statute of limitations for terrorist acts. A terrorist act is always the same, regardless of how and when it was committed as well as the emotions that it causes. We came to Ganja city two years ago, the day after the shelling, and the smell of gunpowder was still felt here. Two years later, the smell is gone, but the same emotions of horror are still with us. And when today, for example, we see toys of children who are no longer alive, these emotions only grow," he said.

Kanevsky noted that today Ukraine more than ever understands what Azerbaijan felt two years ago.

"While the person feels the pain, he's alive and when you feel the pain of another person, you are a person yourself. I conveyed condolences, on behalf of Ukrainians, in connection with those who died in Azerbaijan two years ago. Today, when Ukrainian peaceful cities are under fire, Azerbaijanis express their support for Ukraine in the same way. Ukraine really appreciates it," he added.

Kanevsky also thanked Azerbaijan for humanitarian and moral help to Ukrainian citizens.