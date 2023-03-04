Footage of arrest of attackers on hypermarket in Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The operation to detain armed persons who attacked a hypermarket in the Khatai district of Baku was carried out on Fountain Square along Nizami Street in the Sabail district.

According to the information Trend received, as a result of operational-search activities carried out by the police, one of the suspects in the crime, Rukhlan Ismailov (born 2001), was found in the Sabail district of Baku. He was hiding at Tagiyev st. 19.

He tried to put up armed resistance to the police during the arrest and was killed as a result of the measures taken.

Trend presents the footage: