Visegrad Group seeks to co-op with Azerbaijan in field of technology - Slovak ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Visegrad Group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia) seeks to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of technology, Slovak Ambassador Milan Lajcak told Trend.

According to him, the cooperation of the group's countries with the start-ups of Azerbaijan, which until recently seemed difficult to be implemented, is at the initial stage of implementation.

"However, the countries of the Visegrad Group would like to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in other areas, too," the ambassador said.

He added that in late June when the Slovak Presidency of the Visegrad Group comes to an end, a seminar focusing on important aspects - challenges in the energy sector, financial issues, and the current global crisis, will be organized in Baku.

The second part of the seminar will be dedicated to the challenges associated with technological changes in the world.

Today, an event dedicated to the implementation of the V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge (V4ATB) startup program has been held in Baku.

The goal of the project is to establish and enhance cooperation between the Visegrad Group and Azerbaijan in the sphere of innovation by linking startup ecosystem players like innovation hubs, private investors, venture capital funds, and innovation-seeking corporations from the EU with the potential of Azerbaijani startups and innovators.