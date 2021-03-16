Georgia, Azerbaijan working on joint tourism packages - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Georgia and the two countries have huge tourism potential, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze said, Trend reports.

Pataradze made the remark during an event at the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to the ambassador, on March 10, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Buta Airways made a decision to resume direct flights to Georgia.

The first flight is scheduled for March 19, 2021, he added.

“In 2019, over 9 million tourists visited Georgia and Azerbaijan has always been the leader in this regard,” Pataradze said.

The ambassador noted that Georgia is working with Azerbaijan on a package of joint tourist packages for other countries.

An Azerbaijani citizen must take a PCR test for coronavirus no earlier than 72 hours before visiting Georgia, and it will be necessary to take the test again in Georgia, the ambassador said.