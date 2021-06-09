EU supports dev't of micro-entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan's districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

The EU supports the development of micro-entrepreneurship in the districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The EU Delegation in Azerbaijan has allocated 464,805 euro for the implementation of the project ‘Accelerating the development of sustainable micro-entrepreneurship in the districts of Azerbaijan.’

According to Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, the project is aimed at supporting the creation of new jobs, improving entrepreneurship skills in the Ganja-Gazakh, Guba-Khachmaz, Sheki-Zagatala and Kura-Araz (Aran) economic zones.

“Expanding market opportunities and strengthening the knowledge and skills of micro-entrepreneurs in the districts, expanding their business, and providing financial support are our main tasks in this direction,” Jankauskas said.

In order to inform the public about the activities of the EU in the districts of Azerbaijan, the EU Delegation organized a two-day trip for media representatives to get acquainted with EU projects implemented in Shamakhi, Ismayilli, and Gabala districts.