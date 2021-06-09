EU supports dev't of micro-entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan's districts

Economy 9 June 2021 12:39 (UTC+04:00)
EU supports dev't of micro-entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan's districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

The EU supports the development of micro-entrepreneurship in the districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The EU Delegation in Azerbaijan has allocated 464,805 euro for the implementation of the project ‘Accelerating the development of sustainable micro-entrepreneurship in the districts of Azerbaijan.’

According to Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, the project is aimed at supporting the creation of new jobs, improving entrepreneurship skills in the Ganja-Gazakh, Guba-Khachmaz, Sheki-Zagatala and Kura-Araz (Aran) economic zones.

“Expanding market opportunities and strengthening the knowledge and skills of micro-entrepreneurs in the districts, expanding their business, and providing financial support are our main tasks in this direction,” Jankauskas said.

In order to inform the public about the activities of the EU in the districts of Azerbaijan, the EU Delegation organized a two-day trip for media representatives to get acquainted with EU projects implemented in Shamakhi, Ismayilli, and Gabala districts.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan improves services in transport, communication sectors
Turkmenistan improves services in transport, communication sectors
Turkmenistan to provide assistance to entrepreneurs
Turkmenistan to provide assistance to entrepreneurs
Turkmenistan to join UN's Customs Convention on Containers
Turkmenistan to join UN's Customs Convention on Containers
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iranian company signs MoU with ECO to renovate Abbas Abad region (PHOTO) Business 13:19
Turkmenistan improves services in transport, communication sectors Transport 13:16
Turkey sees increase in cargo shipments via Antalya Airport Turkey 13:16
Siemens AG branch in Azerbaijan announces its liquidation Business 13:15
Grain harvesting begins in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh - Trend TV (VIDEO) Society 13:00
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decline Finance 12:53
World Bank revises forecasts for Kazakhstan’s GDP growth Business 12:48
Armenia, Azerbaijan should learn to be good neighbors - Russian FM Politics 12:47
Silk Way East Airlines announces its liquidation in Azerbaijan Transport 12:47
EU supports dev't of micro-entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan's districts Economy 12:39
Lending to supply of electricity, gas, steam, water surges in Azerbaijan Finance 12:37
WalkMe plans Nasdaq IPO at $2.5b valuation Israel 12:34
US ambassador to Russia to take part in Putin-Biden summit in Geneva US 12:30
Founder of Dubai property firm DAMAC makes $255 mln take private bid Arab World 12:29
UK urges EU to move on post-Brexit trade with N.Ireland Europe 12:26
Ohio sues to have Google declared a public utility US 12:25
Georgia sees decrease in volume of FDI in 1Q2021 Finance 12:21
EBRD expanding its Green Economy Financing Facility in Uzbekistan Business 12:21
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy petrol Business 12:20
US drastically increases import of Turkish-made steel Turkey 12:03
Turkmenistan to provide assistance to entrepreneurs Finance 11:59
Uzbekistan's gold, foreign exchange reserves rebound Uzbekistan 11:59
Covid-19 vaccination: Indian govt books 440 million doses with 30% advance Other News 11:52
Georgia reports 821 coronavirus cases for June 9 Georgia 11:42
India’s vaccination numbers touch April levels Other News 11:36
Turkmenistan to join UN's Customs Convention on Containers Transport 11:22
Covid impact: World Bank slashes India's FY22 GDP growth forecast to 8.3% Other News 11:18
Director of Baku Network platform meets executive director of Russia's Valdai Club Politics 11:17
Azerbaijan continues construction of Ahmadbeyli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghbend highway (PHOTO) Society 11:12
Low-cost charging system could be game-changer for electric bikes and 3-wheelers in India Other News 11:10
Indian experts urge faster inoculations ahead of free COVID-19 shots Other News 11:09
IISc world’s top research university in QS World Rankings, is 1st Indian varsity to score a 100 Other News 11:07
Despite near-term headwinds, analysts bullish on FMCG stocks in India Arab World 11:04
Swiss SECO fosters access to finance for SMEs in Azerbaijan Business 11:04
Azerbaijani oil prices change Finance 11:03
Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector project among last natgas infrastructure projects financed by EIB Oil&Gas 10:59
Baku Stock Exchange holds new auction on bonds of Finance Ministry Finance 10:58
Over 30 agreements to be signed during visit of President Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan Tajikistan 10:58
EIB provides long maturity for loan to Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector project Oil&Gas 10:53
EIA maintains its forecasts for Kazakhstan's 2Q2021 oil extraction Oil&Gas 10:51
Turkmenistan reveals volume of diesel fuel exports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 10:50
Second phase of vaccination against coronavirus starts in Kyrgyz capital Kyrgyzstan 10:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 9 Finance 10:41
Azerbaijan upgrading cotton growing technology Business 10:41
Trial over Armenian criminals who tortured Azerbaijani prisoners of war begins (PHOTO) Politics 10:33
State property privatized in Azerbaijan through auction Business 10:32
Azerbaijani credit fund to put this year's second tranche of mortgage bonds up for auction Finance 10:31
Oil demand won’t regain pre-pandemic level until next year – WB Oil&Gas 10:22
DEFSCOPE is a PECB partner now! ICT 10:21
USAID Georgia launches new partnership with Gazelle Finance company Business 10:12
Azerbaijan eliminating damage caused by Armenia to nature of liberated lands (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 10:05
Armenia's ex-president slams acting PM for disrespecting Russian president Armenia 10:04
Argentina receives first batch of components for Sputnik V production — ministry Russia 09:57
Israel's fiscal deficit narrows as gov't revenues rise Israel 09:54
Commanders of two military units in Armenia dismissed Armenia 09:51
Oil output to outpace growth in global consumption in 2022, says EIA Oil&Gas 09:51
France must help Azerbaijan in cleaning landmines at liberated lands - French senator (PHOTO) Politics 09:50
Saudi Aramco launches first dollar sukuk bond - term sheet Arab World 09:45
G7 countries devise way to catch Amazon in tax net US 09:42
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum production Oil&Gas 09:33
Protest rally against Armenian murderers held in French Saint-Etienne Europe 09:31
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported from Netherlands through Turkish ports Turkey 09:12
Iran, Tajikistan stress promotion of trade ties Business 08:46
Kyrgyz president leaves for Turkey Kyrgyzstan 08:21
Kazakhstan elected to Economic and Social Council for 2022-2024 Kazakhstan 08:09
MEDEF’s activities in Turkmenistan remain at high level despite COVID-19 Business 08:01
U.S. investigates disclosure of tax records on rich Americans US 07:38
Gidey breaks two-day-old 10,000m world record Other News 07:07
Argentina's COVID-19 cases top 4 mln Other News 06:26
Brazil reports 2,378 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 05:47
Israel-China air cargo up 169 pct in 1st 5 months of 2021 Israel 05:10
Over 18 mln vaccinated against COVID-19 in Turkey Turkey 04:27
Blinken says "hundreds of sanctions" against Iran to remain in place US 03:35
World Bank upgrades China's growth forecast to 8.5 pct in 2021 Other News 02:39
Saudi extends residency permits, visas for stranded expats Arab World 02:02
Over 500 journalists accredited at Russia-US summit in Geneva — Swiss Foreign Ministry Europe 01:19
EU and EIB group supports reopening of Georgian hazelnut plant Business 00:39
Iran needs considerable investments to maintain current gas production - minister Business 00:38
Merkel calls for making 2020s "decade of sustainability" Europe 00:25
Trend News Agency and Real TV launch ambitious economic and analytical project (VIDEO) Economy 8 June 23:49
AFFA clarifies on blocking Nobel Arustamyan's accreditation for Euro 2020 Politics 8 June 23:38
Kazakhstan plans to reduce transfers from National Fund Kazakhstan 8 June 23:18
Georgian Terabank's core capital ratio declines - Fitch Ratings Business 8 June 23:11
Armenian serviceman detained in Lachin crossed border of Azerbaijan after getting lost - MoD Politics 8 June 23:07
Israel's car imports jump 47.5 pct in Jan.-May: report Israel 8 June 22:45
Security Council backs Guterres for second term as UN chief Other News 8 June 22:12
230 world leaders call on G7 to pay for global vaccination (VIDEO) Other News 8 June 21:58
Turkey launches campaign to clean up "sea snot" Turkey 8 June 21:47
No new COVID-19 cases registered over the past day in Tajikistan Tajikistan 8 June 21:42
Kazakhstan plans to reduce non-oil budget deficit Oil&Gas 8 June 21:40
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry discloses volume of harvested grains Economy 8 June 21:39
Iran sees increase in its foreign assets Business 8 June 21:39
Food products may get cheaper in Georgia - GDBA Business 8 June 21:36
Measures approved to create modern greenhouses in the regions of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 8 June 21:33
WB publishes forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan for 2021-2023 Finance 8 June 21:08
UK reports another 6,048 coronavirus cases amid rising Delta variant concerns Europe 8 June 21:02
IsDBIIssues Report on Role of Artificial Intelligence in Enhancing Financial Inclusion Business 8 June 20:28
World renowned Sadhguru visits Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Shamakhi districts (PHOTO) Society 8 June 20:18
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 8 Society 8 June 19:49
Kazakh president shares instructions on implementation of investment projects Oil&Gas 8 June 19:47
All news