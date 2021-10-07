Expert talks fraud with bank cards in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens have been recently receiving calls from foreign countries and the callers warn the citizens about their bank accounts being at risk, ICT expert Farid Pardashunas told Trend.

"The citizens are required, to provide bank card details, as they're warned their accounts are at risk," he said.

Besides, according to him, the fraudsters can even call from phones registered to a particular bank.

“If we look at the latest attacks, we’ll see that these were foreign numbers. Sometimes they speak Russian. There's no need to panic. Unfortunately, when information about client bank accounts becomes known to a third party, the funds are usually stolen and get transferred to a foreign bank," he said.

“In this case, government agencies and banks have difficulties in solving the issue, since by that time criminals already receive funds and cash them," he said.

“People should know that banks, government agencies and private organizations never ask for personal information over the phone when contacting clients. If a bank account is at risk, then the bank itself technically intervenes in the situation. If necessary, the client is invited to the bank and the problem is solved there," he also noted.