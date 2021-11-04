Azerbaijan to issue commemorative bills in connection with Victory Day (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan is planning to issue commemorative bills dedicated to the historic Victory Day in the 44-day second Karabakh war, Trend reports citing a reliable source.

The words "Qarabağ Azərbaycandır!" (Karabakh is Azerbaijan!), as well as the names of the cities and districts of Azerbaijan, liberated from the occupation, are to be printed on the bills.