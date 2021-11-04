Azerbaijan to issue commemorative bills in connection with Victory Day (PHOTOS)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4
Trend:
Azerbaijan is planning to issue commemorative bills dedicated to the historic Victory Day in the 44-day second Karabakh war, Trend reports citing a reliable source.
The words "Qarabağ Azərbaycandır!" (Karabakh is Azerbaijan!), as well as the names of the cities and districts of Azerbaijan, liberated from the occupation, are to be printed on the bills.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Global Baku Forum important for discussing topical issues in post-COVID period - UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador (Exclusive)
Prestige of VIII Global Baku Forum associated with President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership qualities - US analyst
Int’l community must make more efforts to achieve peace, stability - President of Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs
Global Baku Forum can help find ways forward in uneven COVID-19 vaccination issue - Former US Ambassador (Exclusive)
Witnessing Azerbaijan’s dev't, no doubt President Ilham Aliyev’s plans on reconstruction of liberated lands to be realized - Petre Roman
Mechanism for implementation of UN resolutions must be strengthened - co-chairperson of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center
Fact that liberated territories were razed to ground is manifestation of barbarism - President Aliyev
In countries where Azerbaijani gas is supplied, there is no gas price crisis, no one froze from cold - President Aliyev
From beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has been very active both within country, as well as at int'l level - President Aliyev