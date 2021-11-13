Turkish companies interested in promotion of Azerbaijan's investment potential - IBF President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Turkish companies are interested in promotion of Azerbaijan's investment potential, the President of the International Business Forum (IBF), founder of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkey (MUSIAD) Erol Yarar said at a press conference in Baku, organized by the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Trend reports.

According to Yarar, three days after the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, Turkish businessmen took part in their restoration.

"We are interested in promotion of the investment potential of Azerbaijan, investing in the improvement and development of the country, including Karabakh," Yarar added.

