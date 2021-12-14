President of Georgian Chamber of Commerce talks trade turnover with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend

The trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan has increased by 16 percent this year, President of the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Giorgi Pertaia said during the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Pertaia, the trilateral business forum is an important regional mechanism and is aimed at opening up new opportunities for the development of trade.

He noted that Georgian companies represented in Azerbaijan, hold leading positions.

"The trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan this year increased by 16 percent, while with Turkey - by 30 percent. This directly affects the development of trade relations and the inflow of foreign investments," Pertaia added.

He expressed hope that such cooperation will grow in the future for the benefit of economic relations between the countries.