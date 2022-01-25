Russia’s Kamaz-Leasing company opens representative office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russia’s Kamaz-Leasing company and Azerbaijan’s Azmash Leasing LLC have opened a joint leasing company in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan. 25 with reference to Kamaz-Leasing.

Kamaz Leasing Azerbaijan LLC was established through manufacturers of heavy-duty vehicles KAMAZ PJSC, Ganja Automobile Plant and leasing companies operating under Kamaz Leasing Company JSC, Azmash Leasing LLC.

Rofel Gurbanov has been appointed director general of Kamaz Leasing Azerbaijan.

Director General of KAMAZ Leasing Company Andrey Gladkov stressed that Kamaz Leasing Azerbaijan LLC is the second joint venture of Kamaz-Leasing abroad, established to solve the transport problems of enterprises and businessmen of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“The joint venture will become a tool for developing export and increasing the activity of KAMAZ PJSC in the main foreign market,” Gladkov added.

Today, Kamaz Leasing Azerbaijan LLC offers a financial service, namely, leasing of KAMAZ cars assembled by the Ganja Automobile Plant.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev