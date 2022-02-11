Azerbaijan develops digital signature based on cloud technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has developed a new generation cloud-based SIMA digital signature within the public-private partnership with SVORT and Sinam companies, Adviser to Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Bayramov said at a press conference entitled "New Generation Digital Signature", Trend reports.

Bayramov said that the new e-signature can be used in all e-government services, as well as banking, non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs), insurance companies, mobile communication operators, cable TV operators and internet providers.

“The new product will accelerate the digital transformation in Azerbaijan and promote the use of online services,” the advisor said.

The advisor added that the ministry pays great attention to the digitalization, as well as to the cybersecurity.

“This product will make our country less vulnerable to cyber attacks, as well as increase security in the process of obtaining one or another online service,” the adviser said.

