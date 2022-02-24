Azerbaijani Buta Airways cancels today’s flight to Russia's Astrakhan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:43)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani lowcoster Buta Airways has canceled the Baku-Astrakhan-Baku flight on February 24 due to the restrictions related to the flights from airports in southern Russia, Trend reports citing the company.

According to the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), all flights from Astrakhan airport have been canceled today due to the ban imposed on the flights.

Passengers of a canceled flight can change tickets for other dates or return them without penalty.

Buta Airways asks all our passengers to follow the latest flight information on the official pages of the airlines in the social networks.

