Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia exceeded $340 million from January through April 2022, Adviser to the head of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Zohrab Gadirov said, Trend reports.

Gadirov made the statement at the Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum underway in Azerbaijan’s Baku on June 29.

According to him, this figure has grown compared to the same period last year.

"I also want to note that mutual investments in the economies of our countries are growing. Additionally, we see interest from Georgian entrepreneurs in doing business in Azerbaijan. We are ready to cooperate with potential investors and businesses to expand economic cooperation," Gadirov said.

Gadirov also emphasized that a number of industrial zones operate in Azerbaijan, where doing business is most profitable both from an economic and legal point of view.