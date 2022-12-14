Azerbaijani state to partly finance spending on patenting inventions (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 13, 12:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Azerbaijani state will finance 50 percent of the expenses on patenting inventions, Trend reports on December 13.

The relevant decision was adopted by Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision, 50 percent of the expenses incurred by the local right holders for patenting inventions and utility models in foreign countries through the PCT [Patent Cooperation Treaty] international patent system and keeping them in force for three years will be financed by the state.

This decision will stimulate inventive activity and obtaining international patents by right holders who are citizens of Azerbaijan.