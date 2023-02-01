Azerbaijan to welcome new enterprises in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Four new enterprises are planning to launch production activities in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in 2023, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said during a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, these are "Azərbaycan Vanhong Ceramics Co" LLC , an enterprise with Chinese capital) for the production of ceramic tiles, "AK Pack" LLC, the enterprise for the production of matte and glossy packaging, "Novus Plastica" LLC, the enterprise for the processing of polymer products, and "UPI - Universal Packing Industry" CJSC, the enterprise for the production of packaging products.

