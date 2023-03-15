Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee to launch digital portal on transit operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The digital portal of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, which will directly process applications for transit operations, is expected to be launched in the near future, Chairman of the committee Shahin Bagirov told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a multilateral meeting on the project to simplify the transit customs procedure on the principle of "single window" as part of the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor.

According to him, the State Customs Committee aims to introduce digital tools to speed up customs procedures.

"It is planned to achieve the goal of conducting customs procedures on the principle of "single window" as part of the international East-West corridor. In the near future, the State Customs Committee portal is expected to be put into operation, which will directly process applications for transit operations," he said.

"First of all, we are aimed at obtaining information about the cargo that is expected to arrive, which will ensure the efficiency of cargo transportation. After the physical arrival of the cargo on the territory of Azerbaijan, we will be able to arrange and send it further in the shortest possible time," he added.

Baghirov also noted that Azerbaijan continues to work on the implementation of international conventions on cargo transportation.