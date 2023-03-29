Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

World Bank to prepare new model of water management in Azerbaijani suburbs, villages

Economy Materials 29 March 2023 11:33 (UTC +04:00)
World Bank to prepare new model of water management in Azerbaijani suburbs, villages

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The World Bank (WB) will prepare a new model of water resources management in the Azerbaijani suburbs and villages, Lead Water Specialist at WB Smita Misra said during an event dedicated to the implementation of the technical assistance program for Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Misra, steps will be taken to inventory and record the water sources.

"Within this project, we also plan to ensure the availability of not only drinking water but also technical water, as well as water for irrigation. It’s very important that the agricultural regions of Azerbaijan don’t experience problems with water," she noted.

The specialist also said that in the future it’s planned to identify other regions of Azerbaijan where the implementation of these initiatives is necessary.

The project is funded by the EU, whereas its implementation is entrusted to the WB.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more