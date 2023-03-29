World Bank to prepare new model of water management in Azerbaijani suburbs, villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The World Bank (WB) will prepare a new model of water resources management in the Azerbaijani suburbs and villages, Lead Water Specialist at WB Smita Misra said during an event dedicated to the implementation of the technical assistance program for Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Misra, steps will be taken to inventory and record the water sources.

"Within this project, we also plan to ensure the availability of not only drinking water but also technical water, as well as water for irrigation. It’s very important that the agricultural regions of Azerbaijan don’t experience problems with water," she noted.

The specialist also said that in the future it’s planned to identify other regions of Azerbaijan where the implementation of these initiatives is necessary.

The project is funded by the EU, whereas its implementation is entrusted to the WB.

