Azerbaijan to build new station on site of Barda railway station - official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 5. The Barda-Aghdam railway line in Azerbaijan began to be built in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated November 24, 2020, Tural Abbasli, Head of the Construction Supervision Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told journalists in Aghdam, Trend reports.

The total length of the road along the axis is 47.1 km. Together with the side tracks, 57.8 km of the railway is planned to be built, of which 56.9 km has already been laid.

According to Abbasli, five side tracks are currently being laid at the Aghdam station, so it remains to build a road that will provide a connection to the railway line, which is one kilometer.

"About 90 percent of the design work has been completed and the rest of the work consists in the construction of station buildings. Work has already begun on the demolition of the Barda station, and a new station will be built. The foundations of the Kocharli and Tazakend stations have been laid. Design work has been completed at the Agdam station, and the completion of the design work is expected in early July, while the start of construction in July-August," Abbasli said.

In addition, according to him, work remains on the electrification and construction of communication lines, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The department head also noted that repair work has begun on the Yevlakh-Barda railway line.

"It is expected that this road will also be reconstructed in the future, the average transportation capacity of which is 10 million tons," Abbasli concluded.