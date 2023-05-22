UNDP outlines steps for Azerbaijan to achieve SDGs by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. UNDP (United National Development Program) has prepared specific steps for Azerbaijan to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) until 2030, Acting Resident Representative of UNDP in Azerbaijan Nuno Queirós said at the closing ceremony of the ‘Sustainable Development Goals and Finance Academy for Youth’ project, Trend reports.

According to Queirós, UNDP has established cooperation with the private sector within the framework of joint projects with the government of Azerbaijan.

"It’s gratifying that we are cooperating with the government, the private sector, and with students from leading universities in Azerbaijan. I’m sure that the formation of new personnel will contribute to the achievement of Azerbaijan's sustainable development goals until 2030," he noted.

Queirós also stressed that UNDP will continue cooperation in the field of training specialists.

"We’ll continue cooperation with the government, universities, and other structures, including the private sector, in the field of achieving the SDGs of Azerbaijan until 2030," he added.

The UN and its partners in Azerbaijan are working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 17 interconnected and ambitious Goals which address the major development challenges faced by people in Azerbaijan and around the world. As a result of this partnership, Azerbaijan has prioritized 17 SDGs, 88 targets, and 119 indicators covering economic, social, and environmental aspects of sustainable development.

Over the last eight years, Azerbaijan has demonstrated its firm commitment to achieving the 2030 Agenda.

Azerbaijan has been one of the first countries to undertake a MAPS mission (Mainstreaming, Acceleration and Policy Support for the 2030 Agenda) which outlined concrete policy and programming steps that could be taken to accelerate the goals nationally, the experience which was presented at the 2018 Baku Forum on Sustainable Development. This regional event also marked the adoption of the Baku Principles which established provisions for the integration of SDGs and acceleration of their implementation. With UN support, the National Information Portal on SDGs was launched, which introduces an interactive dashboard, collects consolidated data, and tracks and monitors progress towards the SDGs in real-time.