Azerbaijan's Azercosmos, Egyptian Space Agency holding talks on cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerbaijan's Azercosmos and Egyptian Space Agency are holding talks on cooperation, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said at an event dedicated to Egypt's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Currently, the potential for cooperation in the space industry between countries is being studied," Nabiyev noted.

He further said that the ongoing talks between Azercosmos and Egyptian Space Agency are a significant addition to the existing agreements with some Egyptian companies regarding the satellite potential of Azerbaijan.

According to him, at the moment there are three passenger flights a week between the countries.

"An increase in the number of direct flights will promote cooperation between our countries in the areas of economy, trade and tourism," the minister said.

He also noted importance of the visit of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Baku at the beginning of the year.

"This visit gave an additional impetus to the development of our relations. At the meeting of the heads of our states, the prospects for the development of political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries were discussed in detail. Pharmaceuticals, the aluminum industry, the oil industry and the renewable energy sector were identified as priority areas for our cooperation," Nabiyev said.