MasterCard comments on problems with contactless payment on Baku-Sumgayit trains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. MasterCard has commented on the problems with contactless payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay on Baku-Sumgayit commuter trains.

The company acknowledged that there have been short-term problems with accepting NFC payments on the trains operated by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

"We are working closely with the partner bank to resolve this matter," MasterCard told Trend.

Previously, there were reports of users experiencing double charges when using Apple Pay or Google Pay for fare payments on the Baku-Sumgayit route.