Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan talk prospects for oil supply via Baku-Supsa pipeline

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 8. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are reviewing possibilities for launching oil transportation via the Baku-Supsa route, Almassadam Satkaliyev, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, told journalists on the sidelines of the government meeting, Trend reports.

"We have already reached agreements on exporting Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and possibilities to launch supply through the Baku-Supsa are being discussed. Additionally, as we have reported, Kazakhstan has begun supplying oil to Germany through the 'Druzhba' pipeline," said Satkaliyev.

According to the minister, these deliveries are carried out in accordance with previously concluded agreements regarding the transit of Kazakh oil.

Meanwhile, as Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, said earlier this year, by the end of 2023, 1.125 million tons of oil from Kazakhstan will be transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

"Every month, Azerbaijan receives 12 to 14 tankers carrying Kazakhstani oil. This is a satisfying development. The initial agreement between the parties involved the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, considering that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1.125 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.