Private investors in Azerbaijan's Dashalti village come up with projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Private investors in Azerbaijan's Dashalti village began to present their projects, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov said during a panel discussion going within the Caspian Construction Week, Trend reports.

Karimov noted that a new village plan has been developed and presented together with the architects.

"In the village of Dashalti, private investors have started to present their projects. The country will incur minimal costs and will only carry out communication lines and the laying of roads. The main construction work will be carried out by private investors. We see the main development of the village of Dashalti in the tourist direction," Karimov said.

Will be updated