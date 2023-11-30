Azerbaijan to open its first digital opportunities center in Baku - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The first Digital Opportunities Center in Baku is planned to be put into operation next year, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.

"The Ministry of Economy intends to open the first Digital Opportunities Center in Baku next year. This center will assist our companies in innovating and digitizing their operations in order to boost productivity and competitiveness. Simultaneously, our inventors will be able to showcase their digital breakthroughs at this center. We also intend to develop a complete support package to assist our companies throughout the digitalization and innovation processes. We will support our entrepreneurs and innovators throughout the innovation process, from conception to development and development to implementation, because we perceive innovation as a process," he said.

The deputy minister noted that the Ministry of Economy is also focusing on new technologies such as City Digital Twins, which will bring innovation that will benefit society and the state.

"Recognizing the critical significance of a skilled digital workforce in the advancement of our country, we have begun collaborating closely with other ministries and government organizations. Our joint efforts are targeted at cultivating and growing digital talent in our country, which aligns with our national priorities of competitive human capital and modern innovation space," he added.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel