Russian companies offer Azerbaijan concepts for remaking of Karabakh, East Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Russian firms have offered Azerbaijan with 22 concepts for the reconstruction of the Karabakh and East Zangezur areas, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) deputy Nizami Safarov said, Trend reports.

He addressed at a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation in Parliament.

"As of December 8, Azerbaijani structures such as the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture, and Azerbaijan Railways are reviewing 22 Russian enterprises' initiatives," he emphasized.

Furthermore, he stated that Russia's direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled approximately $8 billion from 1995 to 2022, with the non-oil sector accounting for $6 billion of that total.

"In turn, Azerbaijan has invested more than $1 billion in Russia's economy." "There are 1,742 Russian commercial enterprises in Azerbaijan, of which 1,247 are active economic enterprises," he noted.

