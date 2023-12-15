Heads of specialized ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan adopt joint communiqué

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A joint communiqué was adopted on November 14, 2023, on the results of the trilateral meeting held in Baku on the prospects of electricity export from Central Asian countries to Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The document was signed by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on behalf of Azerbaijan, Energy Minister Jo'rabek Mirzamahmudov and Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov on behalf of Uzbekistan, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev on behalf of Kazakhstan.

The joint communiqué reflects on issues touching upon energy exchange with a focus on renewable sources, the development and export of green hydrogen and ammonia, cooperation on the creation of relevant infrastructure, and other matters. According to the document, the two sides reached an agreement to establish a joint venture to export electricity and prepare a business case for the project. Third countries located in the region can participate in the project, according to the joint communiqué.

The text of the communiqué reads:

In order to further develop and strengthen economic and energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of the Central Asian region, including the opportunities of the Middle Corridor;

Emphasizing the lack of alternatives to sustainable development based on the expansion of generation and introduction of wide use of renewable energy sources, as well as the intention of the parties to continue their own and joint efforts for further decarbonization, while not sacrificing the right to develop their economies;

Considering the successful experience of joint activities and cooperation in various fields, including energy;

Welcoming the initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to coordinate efforts and synchronize further development of the energy systems of the countries of the region, including potential sustainable interconnection of energy systems, as well as efforts following the mutual interests of the parties to supply and exchange clean electricity, including to the markets of third countries;

Taking into account the implementation by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania of the joint Caspian-Black Sea-Europe export corridor project;

Noting the prospects of the Nakhchivan-Türkiye-Europe energy corridor;

Emphasizing the prospects arising from the coordination of efforts in the field of creating infrastructure for the transportation of 'green' electrons and molecules;

Taking into account the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to unite the efforts of relevant ministries and commercial organizations in this direction;

The ministers noted the countries' potential in the field of renewable energy and readiness to join the project of exporting electricity generated from alternative sources to Europe. In this context, interest was expressed in exploring the possibilities of laying high-voltage lines on the bottom of the Black Sea after integration with the energy system of Azerbaijan.

The ministers confirmed that the development of the green energy transmission project will further strengthen the links between the economies and energy systems of the participating countries, as well as give a new impetus to the national energy industries.

The meeting participants (hereinafter referred to as "the Parties") agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to develop terms of reference for the following areas:

- cooperation in the field of energy exchange, with a focus on renewable energy sources;

- cooperation in the field of development and export opportunities for "green" hydrogen and "green" ammonia;

- cooperation in the field of creation of related infrastructure.

- Based on the developed terms of reference approved by the Parties, a tender for the preparation of a pre-feasibility study will be announced;

- The Parties will as soon as possible consider the prospect of establishing a joint venture to implement the project;

- The Parties reaffirm their intention to apply the project design to ensure the possibility of participation of third countries in the region.

- The Parties expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the high level of organization of the trilateral meeting.

In order to organize systematic work to promote the project, the Parties agreed to:

- on a weekly basis organize meetings of the Joint Working Group at the expert level, including in an online format;

- on a monthly basis organize negotiations at the level of energy ministers in an online format;

- on a quarterly basis organize face-to-face meetings at the level of heads of relevant ministries.

The parties agreed to hold the next meeting at the level of heads of relevant ministries in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan," the communiqué reads.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel