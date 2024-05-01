Azerbaijan sets example of successful model of coexistence to whole world - CMD chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan sets an example of a successful model of coexistence in an atmosphere of inter-religious friendship and brotherhood for the whole world, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Department (CMD) Allahshukur Pashazade said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during panel discussions on the “Building trust through inter-religious dialogue” theme within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

The official pointed out ideas of universal significance based on our nation's traditional national and historical heritage—multiculturalism and Islamic solidarity—put forward by President Ilham Aliyev, the Baku Process of Intercultural Dialogue, and the declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for the Sake of a Green World" are wise initiatives implemented by the leader of Azerbaijan, serving the solidarity of people worldwide.

"Our state is restoring national, religious, and spiritual monuments destroyed and desecrated as a result of acts of vandalism committed during the occupation period. We are conducting large-scale de-mining operations in the territories liberated from occupation, and we are presenting prospective economic projects that serve the overall progress of the South Caucasus region. Unfortunately, alongside these efforts by Azerbaijan, calls for revanchism and hatred are still heard in Armenia.

I want to address those who incite separatism, conduct revanchist propaganda, and succumb to the promises of their patrons offering them military assistance—those who are building these grand plans—and urge them not to plunge their people into new tragedies. Let them not forget that the united, multicultural Azerbaijani people of the independent sovereign Azerbaijani state are always capable of dealing with all threats united," added Pashazade.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel