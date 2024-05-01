We highly esteem our friendship and partnership with Azerbaijan - Georgia's deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The South Caucasus is a place where people of different faiths and cultures live, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture of Georgia Thea Tsulukiani said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the 5th ministerial meeting on “Harmony of Diversity: Encouraging Intercultural Dialogue for Global Cultural Revival,” held within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

“We believe that every country will be able to demonstrate its ideals and culture. We aspire to be a part of an inclusive European society. Georgia has created and adopted documents on cultural diversity. These documents will help to create an environment that encourages cultural variety.

We respect our friendship and partnership with Azerbaijan and highlight it at every international event. We are honored to partner with Azerbaijan,” she said.

The VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has started its work in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

To note, the event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

