BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Frank Schwabe, Head of the German delegation to the PACE, just can't seem to settle down. You'd think that back in January, when the Azerbaijani delegation left the organization, things would calm down, but Schwabe's provocative remarks towards Baku just keep coming.

What's really interesting is that in his anti-Azerbaijani rants, he often sounds more anti-Azerbaijani than even the most radical Armenians and their friends in France. This smear campaign orchestrated by the mercenary German politician was filled with Armenian propaganda, listing every supposed "crime" of Azerbaijan and pushing an anti-Azerbaijani agenda in Europe.

Schwabe talks a big game about democracy, the rule of law. But he conveniently forgets to mention that it's the Armenians who are the real occupiers. He never brings up the thirty-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, or the hundreds of displaced Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes. So, it's pretty doubtful that Schwabe actually cares about the rule of law.

All of this is not just bad, it's downright dangerous, especially for German politicians and Germany itself. By pushing the agenda of foreign states, both nationally and at the European level, these politicians are shooting themselves in the foot. Because their actions often lead to decisions that don't align with the interests of their own country or Europe as a whole. Think about it, Azerbaijan is a key partner for Europe, yet politicians from Germany and France are too busy stirring up trouble between the EU and Azerbaijan.

That's why we find ourselves in a situation where these sell-out politicians like Schwabe are pushing a destructive agenda, prioritizing the interests of Armenia and whoever else is paying them over the interests of their own countries and Europe.