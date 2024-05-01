Baku hosts discussions on dialogue of generations for peace, global security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. A panel session within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity" in Baku has concluded, Trend reports.

Speaking at the session, High Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos noted that his mandate is related to the eradication of violent extremism.

"The youth must believe in building a better world. We must protect humanity, compromise with each other, and work in partnership to protect both our planet and humanity," he said.

Hana Mibida, a member of the organization “Generation of News Against Hate,” said in her speech that she came from a small suburb of Paris. She noted that the schools she attended did not teach anti-violence topics.

"We studied the consequences of hatred and its impact on society. As young participants, we went to the UN headquarters in New York and made a documentary. In 2001, it was included in the Against Hate Project. The project consisted of training with journalists. “We conducted trainings on topics against hatred, violence, and extremism against women,” she said.

Atif Rashid, a member of the program “Expanding Opportunities for Dialogue and Interreligious Networks,” in his speech recommended ensuring diplomatic ties in the UN peacebuilding process in the context of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“The UN Security Council also plays a major role in this issue. At the moment, the situation is quite complicated. Building interreligious dialogue is also a key point in this issue. An atmosphere full of hope must be created here,” he added.

"Youth Climate Advocate" COP29 for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova said that one of the main goals of this group, created during COP28, is to ensure the rights and protection of youth and children in particular.

"Youth must unite to ensure a climate-safe planet. Global climate change affects everyone, and we especially must work to prevent serious damage to health and the environment. Because saving our planet means saving each of us.

Our main goal at COP29 is to ensure that the voices of young people are heard to support their contribution to protecting the environment,” she said.

Global Sports Program member Gracian Mkandawire said there was a need to provide more support to young people and increase their potential.

Other members of the meeting also shared their experiences and proposals regarding the fight against violence and extremism in their speeches.

To note, an opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity" was held in the Baku Convention Center today.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the opening ceremony.

This significant event, organized by the Government of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

A total of 700 guests from over 100 nations are convening for the forum.

Participants, consisting of senior government officials, heads of parliament, religious leaders, academics, journalists, and representatives of various ethnic and cultural groups, came together to make progress towards peace and global security through meaningful dialogue.

Within the framework of the forum, which will last three days, four plenary sessions and 12 panel discussions are planned. Topics for discussion include education, youth, climate change, artificial intelligence, cultural heritage preservation, illegal migration, and other areas.

Visits by forum participants are expected to be organized to Azerbaijan's liberated territories. As part of the event, special panel sessions are also planned in Aghdam and Shusha.

At the same time, this is an opportunity to create a platform for appealing to the international community from Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

