Scope of green energy needs expansion - ISESCO's director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Climate change is one of the greatest global challenges today, and if the current impacts of climate change are not hampered, they will cause considerable problems for future generations, ISESCO's Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the panel discussions on A Sustainable Path to a Green Future: Joint Actions at COP29 and Beyond.

He underlined the importance of taking urgent and immediate action to combat climate change.

“We must carry out more ambitious, large-scale projects and broaden the scope of green energy. These risks can be mitigated through international cooperation. We can undertake excellent conservation work. We are grateful to Azerbaijan for hosting the COP29,” he added.

The VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has started its work in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from different countries around the world are taking part in the forum on the theme “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interaction.”

Besides ministers representing more than 100 countries, the participants include representatives of ministries of culture from 60 countries and 28 international organizations. The forum is scheduled to include ten-panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is held in partnership with reputable international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

To note, the aforementioned event began on May 1 and will continue until May 3.

