Azerbaijani PM, President of Malaysian Parliament Senate mull over co-op expansion shots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and President of the Senate of the Malaysian Parliament, Datuk Mutang Tagal, have discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in trade, economics, investment, energy, humanitarian, and other spheres, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, Asadov emphasized the importance of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku and hailed the participation of Mutang in the event.

The sides praised the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, as well as the countries' close cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Moreover, the officials hailed the current level of Azerbaijan-Malaysia interparliamentary cooperation.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

