Azerbaijani gymnasts to perform at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku

Society Materials 1 May 2024 17:14 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade will compete at the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation.

Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade will participate in senior-level individual performances.

To note, the European Cup on Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held on May 3–5 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Competitions will be distinguished by a novel format. The European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics will feature representatives from 37 countries worldwide.

