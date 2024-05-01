Azerbaijan uses novel technologies for infrastructure projects - Ecology Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan applies advanced technologies in industrial cities' infrastructure projects, modernization is carried out at large industrial enterprises, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said during the "Sustainable Path to a Green Future: Joint Actions at COP29 and Beyond" panel discussion held within the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

He stated that initiatives are being conducted to upgrade the nation's car park and encourage the adoption of ecologically friendly automobiles in order to reduce transportation-related emissions.

"Special benefits are offered for electric and hybrid automobiles, along with a diverse approach to importing vehicles based on their manufacture dates," the minister said.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

